Leoni Ag (OTCMKTS:LNNNY) Short Interest Down 22.0% in April

Leoni Ag (OTCMKTS:LNNNY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decline of 22.0% from the March 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Leoni Trading Up 276.4 %

OTCMKTS:LNNNY opened at $0.11 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.11. Leoni has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $2.28.

Get Leoni alerts:

About Leoni

(Get Rating)

See Also

LEONI AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cables and cable systems for the automotive sector and other industries. It operates through the Wire and Cable Solutions, and Wiring systems segments. The Wire and Cable Solutions segment focuses on the development of intelligent and secure energy transmission and data management systems solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Leoni Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leoni and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.