Leoni Ag (OTCMKTS:LNNNY) Short Interest Down 22.0% in April

Leoni Ag (OTCMKTS:LNNNY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decline of 22.0% from the March 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Leoni Trading Up 276.4 %
OTCMKTS:LNNNY opened at $0.11 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.11. Leoni has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $2.28.
About Leoni
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Leoni (LNNNY)
- Is the 149% Dividend for ZIM Integrated Shipping in Jeopardy?
- Ford Motor Is Charging Up For A Rally
- Duolingo Speaking Volumes: Forms Bullish Chart Ahead of Earnings
- Caterpillar Being Weighed Down by Negative Investor Sentiment
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/24 – 4/28
Receive News & Ratings for Leoni Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leoni and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.