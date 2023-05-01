Link Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:LKREF) Short Interest Down 21.9% in April

Link Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:LKREF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,668,200 shares, a decrease of 21.9% from the March 31st total of 5,976,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 399.0 days.

Link Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of LKREF opened at $6.47 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.89. Link Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $5.92 and a 52-week high of $9.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LKREF shares. CLSA lowered shares of Link Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Link Real Estate Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th.

Link Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Link Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the property development and related activities. It offers Asset Management, Asset Enhancement, and Asset Investment. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

