LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) CEO Sells $94,461.00 in Stock

LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 2,220 shares of LivaNova stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total value of $94,461.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,759,089.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of LivaNova stock opened at $47.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.54. LivaNova PLC has a 1 year low of $40.26 and a 1 year high of $79.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.57 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.36.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 8.44% and a positive return on equity of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $274.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LivaNova PLC will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LIVN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on LivaNova in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on LivaNova in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on LivaNova from $62.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.40.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in LivaNova in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in LivaNova in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LivaNova by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiopulmonary and Other segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment is involved in the development, production and sale of cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, and related accessories.

