Lojas Renner S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRENY) Short Interest Update

Lojas Renner S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRENY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,700 shares, a drop of 8.9% from the March 31st total of 43,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.2 days.

Lojas Renner Price Performance

LRENY stock opened at $3.10 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.01. Lojas Renner has a twelve month low of $2.15 and a twelve month high of $6.18.

About Lojas Renner

Lojas Renner SA engages in retail trading of clothing, sports articles, accessories, and cosmetics in the domestic market. It operates through following segments: Retail and Financial Products. The Retail segment is composed of sale of clothing products, perfume, cosmetics, hygiene products, watches, and home decors.

