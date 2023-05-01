Lojas Renner S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRENY) Short Interest Update

Lojas Renner S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRENY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,700 shares, a drop of 8.9% from the March 31st total of 43,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.2 days.
Lojas Renner Price Performance
LRENY stock opened at $3.10 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.01. Lojas Renner has a twelve month low of $2.15 and a twelve month high of $6.18.
About Lojas Renner
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lojas Renner (LRENY)
- Is the 149% Dividend for ZIM Integrated Shipping in Jeopardy?
- Ford Motor Is Charging Up For A Rally
- Duolingo Speaking Volumes: Forms Bullish Chart Ahead of Earnings
- Caterpillar Being Weighed Down by Negative Investor Sentiment
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/24 – 4/28
Receive News & Ratings for Lojas Renner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lojas Renner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.