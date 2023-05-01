LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Price Target Lowered to $210.00 at UBS Group

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by UBS Group from $215.00 to $210.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on LPLA. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on LPL Financial from $244.00 to $213.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded LPL Financial from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $245.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price target on LPL Financial from $246.00 to $228.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on LPL Financial from $258.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LPL Financial currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $234.22.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

LPL Financial Stock Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $208.84 on Friday. LPL Financial has a 12-month low of $165.47 and a 12-month high of $271.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.15.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.00 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 56.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. Equities research analysts expect that LPL Financial will post 17.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other LPL Financial news, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 20,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.30, for a total transaction of $4,979,833.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,031,213.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other LPL Financial news, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 20,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.30, for a total transaction of $4,979,833.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,031,213.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 4,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.18, for a total value of $1,183,879.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,871,885.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,693 shares of company stock valued at $22,341,455 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LPL Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LPLA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 36.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 29.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 21.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 176.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 4,181 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

About LPL Financial

(Get Rating)

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.