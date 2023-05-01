Lumos Pharma (LUMO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Lumos Pharma to post earnings of ($1.12) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.34 million. Lumos Pharma had a negative net margin of 2,039.53% and a negative return on equity of 43.80%. On average, analysts expect Lumos Pharma to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Lumos Pharma stock opened at $3.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $24.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 0.99. Lumos Pharma has a 1 year low of $2.95 and a 1 year high of $9.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.51.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lumos Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Lumos Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Lumos Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Lumos Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in Lumos Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Lumos Pharma in a research report on Monday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.67.

Lumos Pharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. Its product includes LUM-201, an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency (PGHD). The company was founded on June 4, 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

