LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) Short Interest Update

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,300 shares, a drop of 20.7% from the March 31st total of 74,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 281,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LVMUY shares. HSBC raised shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from €845.00 ($938.89) to €880.00 ($977.78) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $786.60.
Shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne stock opened at $191.99 on Monday. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a fifty-two week low of $112.04 and a fifty-two week high of $199.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $179.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.22.
LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE engages in the manufacture of luxury goods. It operates through the following business segments: Wines & Spirits, Fashion & Leather Goods, Perfumes & Cosmetics, Watches & Jewelry, Selective Retailing, and Other Activities & Eliminations. The Wines & Spirits segment produces and sells high quality champagne wines and sparkling wines.
