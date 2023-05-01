LXP Industrial Trust (LXP) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect LXP Industrial Trust to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

LXP Industrial Trust Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:LXP opened at $9.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.32. LXP Industrial Trust has a 12 month low of $8.81 and a 12 month high of $13.02.

LXP Industrial Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. LXP Industrial Trust’s payout ratio is currently 131.58%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LXP Industrial Trust

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 81.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in LXP Industrial Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $197,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 4.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 34,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in LXP Industrial Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 18.6% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 73,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 11,569 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

About LXP Industrial Trust

LXP Industrial Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

