Manitowoc (MTW) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 2nd. Analysts expect Manitowoc to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Manitowoc has set its FY23 guidance at ~$0.35-1.15 EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $621.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.36 million. Manitowoc had a negative net margin of 6.08% and a positive return on equity of 6.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Manitowoc to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Manitowoc Stock Performance

Shares of MTW opened at $15.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $537.75 million, a P/E ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.66. Manitowoc has a 12-month low of $7.53 and a 12-month high of $20.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Manitowoc

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTW. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Manitowoc by 104.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Manitowoc by 165.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,696 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Manitowoc by 43.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Manitowoc by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its position in Manitowoc by 18.9% during the third quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 12,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Manitowoc from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Manitowoc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Manitowoc from $11.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Manitowoc from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Manitowoc from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.13.

About Manitowoc

The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.

