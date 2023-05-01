Manitowoc (MTW) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 2nd. Analysts expect Manitowoc to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Manitowoc has set its FY23 guidance at ~$0.35-1.15 EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $621.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.36 million. Manitowoc had a negative net margin of 6.08% and a positive return on equity of 6.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Manitowoc to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Manitowoc Stock Performance
Shares of MTW opened at $15.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $537.75 million, a P/E ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.66. Manitowoc has a 12-month low of $7.53 and a 12-month high of $20.20.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Manitowoc
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Manitowoc from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Manitowoc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Manitowoc from $11.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Manitowoc from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Manitowoc from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.13.
About Manitowoc
The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Manitowoc (MTW)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/24 – 4/28
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
Receive News & Ratings for Manitowoc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manitowoc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.