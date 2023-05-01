Mapletree Logistics Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPGF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Mapletree Logistics Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,865,300 shares, a decline of 8.3% from the March 31st total of 4,214,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Mapletree Logistics Trust Stock Performance
Shares of Mapletree Logistics Trust stock opened at $1.28 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.17. Mapletree Logistics Trust has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $1.36.
Mapletree Logistics Trust Company Profile
