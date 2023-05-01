Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Marchex Price Performance
Shares of Marchex stock opened at $1.87 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.83. Marchex has a 1 year low of $1.23 and a 1 year high of $2.32. The firm has a market cap of $80.86 million, a PE ratio of -9.84 and a beta of 2.04.
Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Marchex had a negative return on equity of 11.32% and a negative net margin of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $12.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.92 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marchex will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marchex
About Marchex
Marchex, Inc operates as a conversational analytics and solutions company which helps businesses connect, drive, measure, convert callers into customers, and connects the voice of the customer to business. It offers Marchex call analytics platform, Marchex call marketplace and Marchex local leads products to automotive, travel and hospitality, telecommunications, insurance, home services, digital agencies, healthcare, education & careers, financial services, legal, real estate and senior living industries.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Marchex (MCHX)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/24 – 4/28
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
Receive News & Ratings for Marchex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marchex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.