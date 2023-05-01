Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of Marchex stock opened at $1.87 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.83. Marchex has a 1 year low of $1.23 and a 1 year high of $2.32. The firm has a market cap of $80.86 million, a PE ratio of -9.84 and a beta of 2.04.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Marchex had a negative return on equity of 11.32% and a negative net margin of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $12.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.92 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marchex will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Marchex by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 529,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 22,249 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Marchex in the 4th quarter worth about $4,828,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Marchex by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 202,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 16,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Marchex by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 9,881 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.80% of the company’s stock.

Marchex, Inc operates as a conversational analytics and solutions company which helps businesses connect, drive, measure, convert callers into customers, and connects the voice of the customer to business. It offers Marchex call analytics platform, Marchex call marketplace and Marchex local leads products to automotive, travel and hospitality, telecommunications, insurance, home services, digital agencies, healthcare, education & careers, financial services, legal, real estate and senior living industries.

