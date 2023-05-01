Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Price Target Raised to $404.00

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $392.00 to $404.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

MA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $405.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $395.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $410.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Friday. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $453.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $418.89.

Shares of MA opened at $380.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.20. Mastercard has a fifty-two week low of $276.87 and a fifty-two week high of $390.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $360.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $352.53. The company has a market capitalization of $362.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Mastercard will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.78%.

In related news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total transaction of $2,928,868.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,440,789.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 172,548 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.35, for a total transaction of $64,420,795.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,253,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,802,913,208.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total value of $2,928,868.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,440,789.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 612,137 shares of company stock worth $226,379,020. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,442,000. United Bank lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 6,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,147,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 272,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $97,335,000 after buying an additional 63,040 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth about $1,168,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the first quarter worth approximately $12,926,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

