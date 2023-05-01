Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Price Target Raised to $435.00

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Robert W. Baird from $410.00 to $435.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

MA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Mastercard from $427.00 to $414.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Mastercard from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $437.00 to $438.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $418.89.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Price Performance

MA opened at $380.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $360.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $352.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Mastercard has a 1 year low of $276.87 and a 1 year high of $390.00. The firm has a market cap of $362.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.97, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 169.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Mastercard will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.78%.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total value of $2,928,868.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,440,789.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 172,548 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.35, for a total transaction of $64,420,795.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,253,283 shares in the company, valued at $37,802,913,208.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total value of $2,928,868.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,440,789.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 612,137 shares of company stock worth $226,379,020 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MA. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,442,000. United Bank raised its stake in Mastercard by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 6,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Mastercard by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 272,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $97,335,000 after buying an additional 63,040 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth $1,168,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth $12,926,000. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.