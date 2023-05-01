MediPharm Labs Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEDIF) Short Interest Update

MediPharm Labs Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEDIF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,621,500 shares, a growth of 20.4% from the March 31st total of 1,346,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 647,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

MediPharm Labs Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:MEDIF opened at $0.06 on Monday. MediPharm Labs has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $0.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.06.

MediPharm Labs Company Profile

MediPharm Labs Corp. is medicinal cannabis company, which engages in the pharmaceutical grade production of cannabis oil products. The company focuses on the downstream secondary extraction methodology, distillation, and cannabinoid isolation and purification. It supplies raw materials, formulations, processing, and packaging for the creation of ready-to-sell derivative products.

