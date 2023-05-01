Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Holdings Decreased by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,805 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $876,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,148,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,455,000 after buying an additional 111,078 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 15,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after buying an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,401,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,291,000 after buying an additional 94,792 shares during the period. Finally, B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $2,270,000. 72.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 0.3 %

MRK opened at $115.47 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $109.81 and a 200-day moving average of $107.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.05 and a 1-year high of $116.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.81 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 38.40%. The business’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

MRK has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. BTIG Research downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, April 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $128.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.75.

Insider Activity at Merck & Co., Inc.

In related news, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 143,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total transaction of $16,472,801.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,817 shares in the company, valued at $31,239,927.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 143,329 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total transaction of $16,472,801.97. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 271,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,239,927.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 1,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total value of $198,016.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,609,573.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 293,635 shares of company stock worth $33,635,080. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.