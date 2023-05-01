Mercury General (MCY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.15) per share for the quarter.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.84). Mercury General had a negative return on equity of 7.66% and a negative net margin of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion.

Mercury General Stock Performance

Mercury General stock opened at $30.41 on Monday. Mercury General has a 12-month low of $27.89 and a 12-month high of $52.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.67.

Mercury General Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.317 dividend. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Mercury General’s payout ratio is currently -13.71%.

A number of research firms recently commented on MCY. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mercury General in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Mercury General from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCY. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Mercury General by 313.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 3,864 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Mercury General during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Mercury General during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. bought a new position in Mercury General during the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mercury General in the first quarter worth $217,000. 42.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mercury General

Mercury General Corp. operates as a broker and agency writer of automobile insurance. The firm engages in writing personal automobile insurance and provides related property and casualty insurance products to its customers. Its insurance products include private passenger automobile and related insurance products such as homeowners, commercial automobile and commercial property.

Further Reading

