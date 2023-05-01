Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) PT Raised to $90.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $84.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

MMSI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com lowered Merit Medical Systems from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $74.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $86.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $82.71.

Shares of Merit Medical Systems stock opened at $81.29 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.32. Merit Medical Systems has a 12 month low of $50.46 and a 12 month high of $82.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.93, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Merit Medical Systems ( NASDAQ:MMSI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 7.22%. The company had revenue of $297.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michel James Voigt sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total transaction of $136,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,179.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Neil Peterson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total value of $550,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michel James Voigt sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total transaction of $136,620.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 515 shares in the company, valued at $35,179.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,068 shares of company stock worth $4,341,157 over the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MMSI. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 157.4% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 471 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 65.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 593 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the third quarter worth $40,000. 95.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

