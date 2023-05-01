MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Shares Bought by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 113.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,176 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,657 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,018,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,530,000 after acquiring an additional 317,622 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,484,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,525,000 after buying an additional 92,854 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,367,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,640,000 after buying an additional 143,825 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,169,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,043,000 after buying an additional 36,736 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,074,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,042,000 after buying an additional 67,978 shares during the period. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MGM has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.95.

MGM Resorts International Stock Performance

Shares of MGM stock opened at $44.92 on Monday. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $26.41 and a 12 month high of $46.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.18.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by $2.29. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 11.22% and a negative return on equity of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGM Resorts International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 12.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $4,934,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 172,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,750,955.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.42, for a total value of $2,221,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 161,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,179,693.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total transaction of $4,934,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 172,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,750,955.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 212,870 shares of company stock worth $9,409,070 in the last quarter. 2.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About MGM Resorts International

(Get Rating)

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.