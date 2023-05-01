Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 58,853 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,510 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $3,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 4.0% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 3.5% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,682 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Beta Wealth Group Inc. lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 4,700 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 6,983 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MU. Mizuho upgraded Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.59.

Micron Technology Trading Up 4.0 %

Micron Technology stock opened at $64.36 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.43 and a 12 month high of $75.41. The stock has a market cap of $70.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.30 and a beta of 1.41.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.91) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($1.16). Micron Technology had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 3.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.27 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.09%.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In other news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $1,262,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 175,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,054,930.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,530,800 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

See Also

