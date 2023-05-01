MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Now Covered by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $430.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on MicroStrategy from $372.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on MicroStrategy from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $328.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MSTR opened at $328.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 2.41. MicroStrategy has a 52-week low of $132.56 and a 52-week high of $410.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $274.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.81.

MicroStrategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The software maker reported ($20.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($21.04). MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 6,099.02% and a negative net margin of 294.39%. The company had revenue of $132.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($8.41) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that MicroStrategy will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Timothy Edwin Lang sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.76, for a total value of $8,002,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,802.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 20.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in MicroStrategy in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in MicroStrategy by 2,414.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 176 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in MicroStrategy by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in MicroStrategy by 50.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 357 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sprott Inc. acquired a new position in MicroStrategy in the first quarter valued at $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.75% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

