Minerva Surgical (UTRS) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Minerva Surgical (NASDAQ:UTRS – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 2nd. Analysts expect Minerva Surgical to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Minerva Surgical Stock Down 4.8 %

UTRS opened at $0.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market cap of $42.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 0.84. Minerva Surgical has a twelve month low of $0.15 and a twelve month high of $3.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at Minerva Surgical

In other Minerva Surgical news, major shareholder Enterprise Associates 13 L. New purchased 24,437,927 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.20 per share, with a total value of $4,887,585.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,437,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,887,410.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Minerva Surgical

About Minerva Surgical

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Minerva Surgical stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Minerva Surgical, Inc. ( NASDAQ:UTRS Get Rating ) by 64.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 378,781 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148,915 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 1.31% of Minerva Surgical worth $1,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

Minerva Surgical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes minimally invasive solutions to meet the uterine healthcare needs of women in the United States. The company offers Minerva ES Endometrial Ablation System and Genesys HTA Endometrial Ablation System, which are endometrial ablation devices; Symphion Tissue Removal System, a minimally invasive uterine tissue removal system to combine bladeless tissue resection and coagulation, continuous visualization, and intrauterine pressure monitoring; and Resectr Tissue Resection Device, a handheld surgical instrument to enable the hysteroscopic removal and diagnosis of endometrial polyps.

