Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 27,687 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 261,209 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 27,687 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of State Street worth $20,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in State Street during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in State Street during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in State Street during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of State Street in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 88.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of State Street from $97.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of State Street from $102.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of State Street from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of State Street from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of State Street from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, State Street currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.21.

State Street Stock Performance

STT opened at $72.26 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.56 and a 200 day moving average of $79.33. State Street Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.62 and a fifty-two week high of $94.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.52.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.12). State Street had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

State Street Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at State Street

In other State Street news, EVP David C. Phelan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total transaction of $1,299,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,491 shares in the company, valued at $6,279,895.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other State Street news, EVP David C. Phelan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total transaction of $1,299,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,491 shares in the company, valued at $6,279,895.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 6,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total transaction of $594,624.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,281,471.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,893 shares of company stock worth $2,923,987 over the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corp. engages in the provision of financial services to institutional investors. It operates through the Commercial and Financial, and Commercial Real Estate segments. The company was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Stories

