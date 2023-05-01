Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 7,460 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,881 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,460 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $20,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1,078.6% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 41,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,400,000 after buying an additional 38,257 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the third quarter worth $5,909,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 181,024 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,371,000 after purchasing an additional 20,706 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter valued at $1,604,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,291 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Bradley R. Gabosch sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.21, for a total value of $967,167.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,084,065.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, SVP David J. Bates sold 1,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.71, for a total value of $416,409.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,854,206.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradley R. Gabosch sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.21, for a total value of $967,167.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,084,065.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ODFL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $291.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $322.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $386.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $331.32.

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $320.39 on Monday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a one year low of $231.31 and a one year high of $381.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $35.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $337.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $314.97.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.11). Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.96% and a return on equity of 37.55%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. This is an increase from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is 13.16%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services through a single integrated, union-free organization. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

