Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 133,388 Shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 788,410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,388 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Baker Hughes worth $22,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 15.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 79,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 15,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Baker Hughes by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in Baker Hughes by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 12,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. 97.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Baker Hughes

In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 9,811 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $303,454.23. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,839,190.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Baker Hughes Price Performance

Shares of BKR stock opened at $29.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $29.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -265.82 and a beta of 1.46. Baker Hughes has a 1-year low of $20.42 and a 1-year high of $38.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.34.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on BKR. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.63.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the Oilfield Services and Equipment (OFSE) and industrial and Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides services for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

