Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 25,635 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 231,270 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,635 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $20,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 117.3% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. raised its position in D.R. Horton by 325.0% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 425 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of DHI stock opened at $109.82 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.62. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.25 and a fifty-two week high of $110.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 6.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 15.39%. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 2nd. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $43,104.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total value of $43,658.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $524,828.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $43,104.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,122 shares of company stock worth $202,544. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DHI. Wedbush lowered shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Wolfe Research cut shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.77.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a home building company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, Rental, and Others. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

