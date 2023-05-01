Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 130,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,022 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.07% of American Water Works worth $20,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in American Water Works by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 623,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,268,000 after buying an additional 30,316 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its stake in American Water Works by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 78,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,996,000 after buying an additional 19,512 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Water Works by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in American Water Works by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,960,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,635,157,000 after buying an additional 434,737 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in American Water Works by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. 83.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AWK has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. TheStreet cut shares of American Water Works from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of American Water Works in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.00.

American Water Works Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of American Water Works stock opened at $148.25 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.87. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.77 and a 12-month high of $162.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $28.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.57.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.01). American Water Works had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $938.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be given a $0.7075 dividend. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 8th. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is 57.58%.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment offers water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment includes the military services group, which enters into long-term contracts with the U.S.

