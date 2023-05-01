Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 237,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,039 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $22,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 848,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,682,000 after purchasing an additional 65,287 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 34,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

WEC stock opened at $96.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.69. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.82 and a 1 year high of $108.39. The firm has a market cap of $30.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.51.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.96%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WEC. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.40.

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

