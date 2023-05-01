Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $18.55 Million Stock Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 288,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,916 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $18,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Edison International during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 980.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Edison International during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Edison International during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Edison International by 975.7% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

EIX stock opened at $73.60 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Edison International has a 1-year low of $54.45 and a 1-year high of $74.10. The stock has a market cap of $28.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.80.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 4.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.7375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Edison International’s payout ratio is presently 184.38%.

In other Edison International news, SVP J Andrew Murphy sold 22,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.03, for a total value of $1,618,586.13. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,989 shares in the company, valued at $935,597.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EIX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Edison International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Edison International in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Edison International from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Edison International from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Edison International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.17.

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

