Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 131,289 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,544,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 131,289 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $268,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT now owns 20,865 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 33,105 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,109,000 after acquiring an additional 9,956 shares during the last quarter. AAF Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. AAF Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,173 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC now owns 15,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 15,321 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after acquiring an additional 5,204 shares during the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $206.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. BNP Paribas upgraded Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Chevron from $179.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.50.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

Chevron Price Performance

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,343,220.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,967 shares in the company, valued at $674,390. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $168.58 on Monday. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $132.54 and a twelve month high of $189.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.36 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 14.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.04%.

Chevron announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to buy up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

