Mizuho Increases Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Price Target to $74.00

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Mizuho from $69.00 to $74.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.35% from the stock’s previous close.

EHC has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Encompass Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.27.

Encompass Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EHC opened at $64.15 on Monday. Encompass Health has a 52 week low of $44.33 and a 52 week high of $69.77. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Insider Activity at Encompass Health

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. Encompass Health had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Encompass Health will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Douglas E. Coltharp sold 17,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.78, for a total value of $1,087,658.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,097 shares in the company, valued at $3,227,235.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Encompass Health

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 358.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

Featured Articles

