Mizuho Raises Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Price Target to $270.00

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Mizuho from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $285.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and issued a $335.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $278.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $272.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $265.88.
Rockwell Automation Stock Performance
ROK stock opened at $283.41 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $284.17 and a 200-day moving average of $271.33. Rockwell Automation has a 12-month low of $190.08 and a 12-month high of $309.36. The firm has a market cap of $32.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.
Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.55%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Rockwell Automation
In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Isaac Woods sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.33, for a total value of $29,433.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,037.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 1,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.25, for a total value of $581,143.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,282,497.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Isaac Woods sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.33, for a total transaction of $29,433.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,037.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,730 shares of company stock valued at $3,112,032. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rockwell Automation
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 70,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,818,000 after acquiring an additional 5,977 shares in the last quarter. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter valued at about $414,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.
About Rockwell Automation
Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.
