Mizuho Trims Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) Target Price to $21.00

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Element Solutions from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Element Solutions from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Element Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.75.

Element Solutions Stock Up 1.3 %

ESI stock opened at $18.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.91. Element Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $15.31 and a fifty-two week high of $22.14.

Element Solutions Dividend Announcement

Element Solutions ( NYSE:ESI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $574.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.42 million. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 7.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Element Solutions will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is 45.07%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in Element Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Element Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Element Solutions by 90.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Element Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Element Solutions by 191.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions, Inc is a specialty chemicals company. It operates under the Electronics, and Industrial and Specialty segments. The Electronics segment focuses on researching, formulating, and selling specialty chemicals and material process technologies for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to advanced semiconductor packaging.

