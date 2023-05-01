Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MDLZ. Royal Bank of Canada cut Mondelez International from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $76.56.

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $76.72 on Friday. Mondelez International has a 1 year low of $54.72 and a 1 year high of $78.59. The stock has a market cap of $104.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.56 and a 200-day moving average of $66.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Mondelez International will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 53.66%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 80.1% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

