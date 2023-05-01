Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) PT Raised to $86.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mondelez International’s FY2024 earnings at $3.60 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $76.56.

Mondelez International Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $76.72 on Friday. Mondelez International has a 12-month low of $54.72 and a 12-month high of $78.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $104.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.19.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.66%.

Institutional Trading of Mondelez International

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. First Personal Financial Services increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 124.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 80.1% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mondelez International



Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.



