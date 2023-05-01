Montage Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MAUTF) Short Interest Update

Montage Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MAUTF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,100 shares, a decrease of 8.7% from the March 31st total of 48,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.
Montage Gold Stock Performance
Shares of MAUTF stock opened at $0.52 on Monday. Montage Gold has a 12-month low of $0.34 and a 12-month high of $0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.51 and its 200 day moving average is $0.49.
Montage Gold Company Profile
