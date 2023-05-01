Moors & Cabot Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,292 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ELAN. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 257.2% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 97.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the third quarter worth $46,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 1,472.2% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 3,975 shares during the last quarter.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

Insider Activity at Elanco Animal Health

In other news, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.60 per share, for a total transaction of $144,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.60 per share, for a total transaction of $144,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director R David Hoover acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.13 per share, with a total value of $111,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 155,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,725,150. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Elanco Animal Health Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE:ELAN opened at $9.47 on Monday. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a twelve month low of $8.67 and a twelve month high of $25.98. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 7.57% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The business had revenue of $988.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.94 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upgraded Elanco Animal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

About Elanco Animal Health

(Get Rating)

Elanco Animal Health, Inc innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.