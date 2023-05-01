Moors & Cabot Inc. Buys 7,735 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,665 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,735 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 146,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 44,842 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,193,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563,739 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 36,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 4,674 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 94.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 274.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 220,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after acquiring an additional 161,683 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Preferred ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF stock opened at $11.65 on Monday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $10.93 and a 1 year high of $13.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.76.

Invesco Preferred ETF Company Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.