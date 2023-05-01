Moors & Cabot Inc. Decreases Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,721 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KEY. Cable Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at $267,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in KeyCorp by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 65,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in KeyCorp by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 70,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in KeyCorp by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 467,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,142,000 after purchasing an additional 28,570 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in KeyCorp by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KEY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on KeyCorp from $24.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler upgraded KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $18.50 to $16.50 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Odeon Capital Group cut KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on KeyCorp from $20.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.55.

KeyCorp Stock Up 2.8 %

KEY stock opened at $11.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of 6.36, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.55. KeyCorp has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $20.34.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. KeyCorp had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at KeyCorp

In related news, insider Victor B. Alexander bought 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.83 per share, for a total transaction of $100,555.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 117,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,386,428.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other KeyCorp news, Director Ruth Ann M. Gillis purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $25,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 42,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,344.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Victor B. Alexander purchased 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.83 per share, with a total value of $100,555.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 117,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,386,428.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 12,700 shares of company stock worth $149,907. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KeyCorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

See Also

