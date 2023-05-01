Moors & Cabot Inc. Grows Stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 188.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,626 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,866 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 4,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 5,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CAH. Robert W. Baird upgraded Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Cardinal Health from $77.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup began coverage on Cardinal Health in a research note on Friday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cardinal Health in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cardinal Health from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.92.

CAH opened at $82.10 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.74. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.70 and a 12 month high of $82.44.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $51.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.03 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 101.28% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.4957 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.33%.

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

