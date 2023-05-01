Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $868,000 Stock Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Moors & Cabot Inc. cut its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 53.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,952 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 44,037 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 2.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,383,523 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,462,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241,290 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 3.0% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 21,366,658 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $526,047,000 after acquiring an additional 622,878 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 11.1% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,951,333 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $245,269,000 after acquiring an additional 998,022 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 0.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,700,760 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $238,833,000 after acquiring an additional 81,880 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 60.4% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 8,746,026 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $215,328,000 after acquiring an additional 3,294,360 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 2,769 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total transaction of $107,409.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,894.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Halliburton Stock Performance

Shares of HAL stock opened at $32.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.29. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $23.30 and a 52 week high of $43.99.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 29.38%. Halliburton’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Halliburton from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on shares of Halliburton from $43.90 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Halliburton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.24.

Halliburton Profile

(Get Rating)

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation segments. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.