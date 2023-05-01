Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $932,000 Stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Moors & Cabot Inc. decreased its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 29.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,709 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,819 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 102.4% during the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 254,376 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,050,000 after buying an additional 128,674 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $297,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $239,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 16.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,472,973 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $156,636,000 after buying an additional 210,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 11.2% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,505 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $510,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,871,090. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,734 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.43, for a total value of $479,557.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at $7,362,249.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $510,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,393 shares in the company, valued at $1,871,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,875 shares of company stock valued at $3,166,805 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.06.

YUM opened at $140.58 on Monday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $103.96 and a one year high of $140.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.00.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.37% and a negative return on equity of 15.16%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. Yum! Brands’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. This is a boost from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 53.07%.

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

