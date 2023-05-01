Moors & Cabot Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Moors & Cabot Inc. decreased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 71.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,609 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 3,947 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Architects Inc raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 2,139 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $248,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 27,294 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,809,000 after buying an additional 3,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.
Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance
PANW stock opened at $182.46 on Monday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.22 and a 52-week high of $203.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,488.20, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $193.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.69.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $286,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,758,125. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,550 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $286,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,758,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.20, for a total transaction of $6,739,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,774,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,260,905.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 190,380 shares of company stock worth $36,420,926 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
PANW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.73.
Palo Alto Networks Profile
Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.
Featured Stories
