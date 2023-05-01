Moors & Cabot Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Moors & Cabot Inc. decreased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 71.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,609 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 3,947 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Architects Inc raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 2,139 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $248,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 27,294 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,809,000 after buying an additional 3,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

PANW stock opened at $182.46 on Monday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.22 and a 52-week high of $203.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,488.20, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $193.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.22. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $286,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,758,125. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,550 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $286,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,758,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.20, for a total transaction of $6,739,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,774,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,260,905.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 190,380 shares of company stock worth $36,420,926 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PANW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.73.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.