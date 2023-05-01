Moors & Cabot Inc. Purchases 2,003 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 68.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 14,581,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,404,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,100 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 12,616.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,756,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,279,086,000 after purchasing an additional 7,695,017 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,640,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,095,195,000 after purchasing an additional 119,602 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,267,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,033,659,000 after acquiring an additional 260,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,019,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $825,046,000 after acquiring an additional 39,661 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $175.20 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $162.50 and a one year high of $201.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

