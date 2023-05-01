Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 300 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Moors & Cabot Inc. trimmed its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,274 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.8% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,134,713 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,185,280,000 after buying an additional 1,383,232 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 722.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 757,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,367,000 after purchasing an additional 665,100 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 278.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 815,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,531,000 after purchasing an additional 600,034 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 162.8% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 584,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,189,000 after purchasing an additional 361,980 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth about $22,074,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Robert W. Paiano sold 14,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total transaction of $1,125,259.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,608,152.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Robert W. Paiano sold 14,542 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total value of $1,125,259.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,608,152.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 38,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total value of $3,029,532.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,205 shares in the company, valued at $4,453,409.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 96,587 shares of company stock worth $7,524,178. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $78.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

Shares of HIG stock opened at $70.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.85. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.17 and a 52-week high of $79.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.10 and its 200 day moving average is $73.27.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 29.26%.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, Hartford Funds, and Corporate. The Commercial Lines segment provides workers’ compensation, property, automobile, liability and umbrella coverage under several different products.

Featured Stories

