Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MNARF) Price Target Lowered to C$23.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MNARF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, TD Securities raised their price target on Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Thursday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MNARF opened at $12.50 on Friday. Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $10.54 and a 1-year high of $14.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.40.

Morguard North American Residential REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust, which engages in owning a diversified portfolio of multi-suite residential rental properties. It operates through the Canada and United States geographical segments. The company was founded on March 1, 2012 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

