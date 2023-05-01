Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MNARF) Price Target Lowered to C$23.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MNARF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, TD Securities raised their price target on Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Thursday.
Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:MNARF opened at $12.50 on Friday. Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $10.54 and a 1-year high of $14.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.40.
About Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust
Morguard North American Residential REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust, which engages in owning a diversified portfolio of multi-suite residential rental properties. It operates through the Canada and United States geographical segments. The company was founded on March 1, 2012 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (MNARF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/24 – 4/28
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
Receive News & Ratings for Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.