Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,680,000 shares, an increase of 9.1% from the March 31st total of 11,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,820,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.0 days. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mplx

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its position in Mplx by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 8,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mplx by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 6,912 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Mplx by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,534 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mplx by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,866 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mplx by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 890 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 23.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mplx alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MPLX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mplx in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Mplx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Mplx from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Mplx from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Mplx from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.44.

Mplx Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE MPLX opened at $34.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $35.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.43. Mplx has a twelve month low of $27.47 and a twelve month high of $35.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.55 and its 200-day moving average is $33.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Mplx will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Mplx Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.86%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.67%.

Mplx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S) and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products, and water.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.