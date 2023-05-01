Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) Short Interest Update

Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,290,000 shares, a growth of 8.8% from the March 31st total of 4,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 453,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.7 days. Approximately 9.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mueller Industries news, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 55,381 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total transaction of $4,107,054.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,408,141.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Mueller Industries news, Director John B. Hansen sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total transaction of $35,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,640. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 55,381 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total value of $4,107,054.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,408,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,166 shares of company stock valued at $4,310,874 in the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mueller Industries

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries in the first quarter valued at $245,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 294.5% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 4,915 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries in the first quarter valued at $884,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 34.6% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 16,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 3.0% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. 89.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mueller Industries Stock Up 1.1 %

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mueller Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

MLI opened at $71.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.39. Mueller Industries has a fifty-two week low of $50.05 and a fifty-two week high of $76.00.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $877.58 million during the quarter. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 38.46% and a net margin of 17.07%.

Mueller Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Mueller Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.07%.

Mueller Industries Company Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of Domestic Piping Systems Group, Great Lakes Copper, Heatlink Group, European Operations, Trading Group, Jungwoo-Mueller, and Mueller Middle East.

Featured Stories

