Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) Short Interest Update

Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,290,000 shares, a growth of 8.8% from the March 31st total of 4,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 453,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.7 days. Approximately 9.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.
In other Mueller Industries news, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 55,381 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total transaction of $4,107,054.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,408,141.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Mueller Industries news, Director John B. Hansen sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total transaction of $35,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,640. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 55,381 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total value of $4,107,054.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,408,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,166 shares of company stock valued at $4,310,874 in the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries in the first quarter valued at $245,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 294.5% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 4,915 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries in the first quarter valued at $884,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 34.6% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 16,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 3.0% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. 89.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
MLI opened at $71.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.39. Mueller Industries has a fifty-two week low of $50.05 and a fifty-two week high of $76.00.
Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $877.58 million during the quarter. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 38.46% and a net margin of 17.07%.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Mueller Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.07%.
Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of Domestic Piping Systems Group, Great Lakes Copper, Heatlink Group, European Operations, Trading Group, Jungwoo-Mueller, and Mueller Middle East.
