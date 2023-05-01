Mycronic AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MICLF) Lifted to “Outperform” at Handelsbanken

Handelsbanken upgraded shares of Mycronic AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MICLF – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Mycronic AB (publ) Price Performance
Shares of Mycronic AB (publ) stock opened at $25.30 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.30. Mycronic AB has a one year low of $25.30 and a one year high of $25.30.
