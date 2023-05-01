Nautilus Biotechnology (NAUT) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 2nd. Analysts expect Nautilus Biotechnology to post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. On average, analysts expect Nautilus Biotechnology to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NAUT opened at $2.58 on Monday. Nautilus Biotechnology has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $5.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $322.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.42 and a 200-day moving average of $2.10.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NAUT. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in Nautilus Biotechnology in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Mariner LLC bought a new position in Nautilus Biotechnology in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nautilus Biotechnology in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Nautilus Biotechnology by 130.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 5,877 shares during the period. 45.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc, a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating a platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. It develops Nautilus Platform, a proteomics platform that includes end-to-end solution comprised of instruments, consumables, and software analysis.

