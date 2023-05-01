Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Get Rating) (TSE:NTB) in a research note released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NEPT opened at $0.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 2.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.55 and a 200 day moving average of $0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.95. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a one year low of $0.23 and a one year high of $6.52.

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Get Rating) (TSE:NTB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $12.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.15 million. Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative net margin of 125.83% and a negative return on equity of 93.21%. As a group, research analysts predict that Neptune Wellness Solutions will post -9.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neptune Wellness Solutions

Neptune Wellness Solutions Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEPT. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 257.6% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 554,376 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 399,362 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 12.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 14,395 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions during the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 26,898.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 544,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 542,815 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

