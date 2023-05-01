Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Get Rating) (TSE:NTB) in a research note released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Neptune Wellness Solutions Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ NEPT opened at $0.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 2.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.55 and a 200 day moving average of $0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.95. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a one year low of $0.23 and a one year high of $6.52.
Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Get Rating) (TSE:NTB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $12.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.15 million. Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative net margin of 125.83% and a negative return on equity of 93.21%. As a group, research analysts predict that Neptune Wellness Solutions will post -9.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neptune Wellness Solutions
Neptune Wellness Solutions Company Profile
Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Neptune Wellness Solutions (NEPT)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/24 – 4/28
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
Receive News & Ratings for Neptune Wellness Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neptune Wellness Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.